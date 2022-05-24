Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: 16 dead, including 14 kids, Abbott says

Sixteen people are dead, including 14 children, one teacher, and the suspected gunman following a report of an "active shooter" at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott reported.

The deceased children are said to be 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders, approximately 7, 8 and 9-year-olds.

An additional 13 children were transported to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The shooter is believed to be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, Fox News reported. He was reportedly a student at a local high school. He is said to have acted alone in the shooting, and his relationship to the elementary school was not immediately disclosed.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," said the governor, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

The gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Multiple fatalities reported as a result of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Credit: Bill Melugin, FOX News)

Robb Elementary school was placed under lockdown around 11:43 a.m. local time Tuesday morning as law enforcement responded to an "active shooter."

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said they received 13 children by ambulance or buses for treatment. The hospital added that two children were transferred to a hospital in San Antonio and one child was pending transfer. The hospital added that two individuals were pronounced dead on arrival.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that the shooter – who ran to the school – became barricaded inside it.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary . Law enforcement is on site," the school posted on Facebook. "Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus."

The school later posted on Facebook alerting parents that students were being transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification. Additionally, all district and campus activities, after-school programs and events, were canceled for the remainder of the day.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting on Air Force One as he returns from a five-day trip to Asia and would continue to receive updates. Jean-Pierre said Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday evening at 8:15 p.m. ET at the White House.

Gov. Abbott released the following statement following news of the school shooting:

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal."

Tuesday's shooting was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

Robb Elementary is about 80 miles west of San Antonio. Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.