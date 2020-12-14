Remembering the Sandy Hook tragedy, 8 years later

article

Monday marks eight years since the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed at the school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all state and U.S. flags in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in remembrance of the Newtown victims.

"The memories of the 20 young children and six educators whose lives were tragically taken on this horrible morning eight years ago will forever remain in our hearts," Lamont said on Twitter. "We can continue honoring them by performing acts of kindness, love, and humanity that brighten the lives of others."

The shooting was, at the time, the second-deadliest mass shooting in the United States.

The suspected gunman took his own life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.