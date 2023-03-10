Gwinnett County police address growing tensions in Hispanic community over disappearances

Members of the Gwinnett County Police Department met with the Hispanic community to answer questions and address concerns after several young people in their community have gone missing.

"They don’t give me answers. They say call me, somebody call me because right now they can’t talk you in about the case, so they don’t need answer another the case, and I need answers about the case," Francisca Mayan said.

Mayan’s son Rodrigo is one of four young members of the Hispanic community that have disappeared in recent months. Rodrigo was later found dead at a home in Tucker. She says ever since then her family has not been the same.

"Sometime, I drive away, and it’s like something’s is my back, or I’m driving," Mayan explained.

She was one of hundreds in attendance at the Universal Church in Norcross Thursday night to question Gwinnett County Police. Along with the families of the other missing young people in the community like the family of 16-year-old Susana Morales who investigators say was killed by a former Doraville police officer.

Susana Morales poses for pictures with her family. (Supplied) (Supplied)

"We continue to investigate the case, and we work hard for a successful resolution," Gwinnett County Police Chief James D McClure said.

One of the biggest topics is how the department handles missing person’s cases.

"Even though a child may initially be reported missing, we immediately take steps investigatively that mirror other investigations," McClure explained.

The department also explained the importance of limiting information when a case is still active. Some in attendance felt reassured after the discussion.

"It does make me feel a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more better I feel like this raise awareness for everyone here tonight. It makes me feel safer that I can rely on our police to do their job," Laura Zarate said.

While others like Rodrigo’s mother still want answers

"They don’t give something like answer for me because I need answers," Mayan explained.