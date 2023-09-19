Gwinnett County man attacked, shot while taking out trash at apartment complex

article

Gwinnett County officers are asking the public for help identifying two men accused of robbing and attacking a man while he was taking out the trash.

Officials say on Sept. 9, the man was cleaning his home at the Grove Pointe Apartments on the 4300 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard when he was approached by two men in the parking lot.

Witnesses say they saw one of the men pistol whip the victim in the head before the other shot him in the leg.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators shared surveillance footage of the two possible suspects caught on doorbell cameras at the complex.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set Black male with dreads. He was wearing blue shorts and a black shirt. The other man is described as a skinny Black male with a short afro who was wearing a black hoody, blue jeans, and green underwear. The witnesses say the two were juveniles who were constantly asking for money around the complex.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).