44-year-old Lawrenceville man missing since April 17

A 44-year-old Lawrenceville man has been missing since April 17 and Gwinnett County police are asking for help to find him.

Jason Benefield was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt and black pants. It is believed that he has a medical condition and may not have his medication with him.

Benefield is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has shaved brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his neck and face, a pierced nose and may have facial injuries.

Detectives are seeking tips on Jason’s whereabouts at 770.513.5300 or through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404.577.8477.