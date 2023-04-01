2 Gwinnett County families survive house fires within same hour

article

Two Gwinnett County families survived separate house fires that broke out within the same hour Saturday morning, according to the county's Fire and Emergency Services.

The rescue team posted about the busy morning they had running across the county on Facebook.

The first home was struck by lightning while the residents inside were sleeping.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services / Facebook)

The fire in the second home started in the garage.

In both cases, working smoke alarms alerted the families to the danger in time for everyone to escape without injury.