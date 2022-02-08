Gwinnett County firefighters gain control of fire at Lawrenceville apartment complex

article

The Gwinnett County Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Lawrenceville.

A GCFD spokesperson said the fire report came in on Tuesday morning at 3402 Water Vistas Parkway.

Gwinnett Fire spokesperson Ryan McGiboney said some contract workers were in the apartment and turned on a furnace to get warm. They noticed smoke coming out of vents.

Contractors and residents got out safely and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire displaced five families, McGiboney said, and about six units were affected.

The fire was found in the attic space and most of the damage was limited there, McGiboney said.

