Felon charged with threatening to shoot Georgia judge, officers

By FOX 5 Digital Team
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a convicted Gwinnett County felon accused of going on social media and saying he would shoot a Georgia judge. 

Officials say the investigation began when a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge denied Micquel Deandre Gay a motion to end his probation.

In response, deputies say Gay took to social media, saying that he would shoot the judge and shut down the courthouse.

Saying that the threats were "real and valid," Gay is also accused of expanding his threats to anyone who was employed in the criminal justice system.

"In the 24-minute live video, Gay makes multiple threats of killing law enforcement and public officials and proceeds to demonstrate his firearm," the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

After obtaining warrants for his arrest, investigators found Gay in Rockdale County.

He's now charged with terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and conducting criminal gang activity. 

