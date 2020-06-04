Gunfire breaks up music video shoot involving Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci

A late-night music video shoot, involving Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, was interrupted by gunfire Wednesday.

Atlanta police rushed to the 600 block of Martin Street around 11:15 p.m., after nearly two dozen shots were fired. Police reported a bullet grazed a 15-year-old in the thumb; that individual was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spalding.

Lucci's Bentley was also caught in the mix; cameras captured the damaged car being towed away early Thursday.

The 29-year-old is legally identified as Rayshawn Lamar Bennett. He shared an Instagram story in what appeared to be shortly after the incident, but it was unrelated.

Investigators pieced through the crime scene, including 21 shell casings. They're working to determine what led up to the shooting and who fired the shots. Witnesses say there were three shooters, but it's unclear if the gunfire was entirely aimed at the music video set or if there was an exchange of some sort.