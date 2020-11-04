Gun drawn while children were out for Halloween

An image has rattled buckhead residents.

An argument turns into gunplay as one man pulls a gun on another. During the encounter, a third man is seen patting down the victim before the first shot is fired.

Police got a 911 call as the scene was unfolding. The man who was cowering took a bullet to the leg.

Atlanta police say all three know one another. The violent encounter followed some sort of dispute at a nearby nail salon. This all took place in daylight. The men in separate vehicles left the scene in a hurry. In the vehicle the victim was in, there was an attempt to get him to a hospital.

An APD officer was closely behind. At one point, when one of the vehicles turned onto rumson road, that vehicle jumped a curb. Fortunately, no children were hurt.

Police were able to detain individuals, but so far there have been no arrests in the gunplay.

