Gun accidentally goes off in class at Clayton County middle school

Officials are investigating an accidental gunshot that went off at a Clayton County middle school.

A Clayton County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed with FOX 5 that a firearm was accidentally discharged during a class at Adamson Middle School.

According to officials, the firearm was inside a student's backpack at the time.

No one was injured in the shooting and all students remained safe. Officers with the Clayton County Public Schools Police Department have confiscated the firearm.

"While disappointed this event occurred on one of our campuses, safety and security remains a top priority through the implementation of our district’s safety plans and practices," the spokesperson told FOX 5 in a statement.

School administrators are still investigating and say they will be following the code of conduct to handle the matter.

The identity of the student or the reason why they had a gun in their backpack have not been released at this time.

