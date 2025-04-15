GSU students planning walkout, rally to protest ICE on campus

Georgia State University students are planning a walkout and rally Tuesday afternoon to protest what they call unjust efforts by the Trump administration to revoke student visas.

What we know:

The demonstration, titled "ICE Off Our Campus – Hands Off Our Students," is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Library Plaza on the downtown Atlanta campus, according to the organizers.

RELATED: Trump's orders sparks visa revocations, campus protests at Georgia colleges

Organizers say the protest is in response to the reported revocation of visas for about 20 GSU students and alumni, which they argue threatens the academic futures and safety of their peers.

The rally at Georgia State is part of a broader national movement opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence on college campuses and federal immigration enforcement against international students. Similar demonstrations have taken place in recent weeks at universities across the country.

RELATED: Four Emory University students faces immigration record termination

On April 11, several hundred students gathered on a lawn at the University of Oregon, according to The Register-Guard. A separate protest was held at Minnesota State University on March 28, as reported by The Free Press.

Meanwhile, students at Florida International University are also expected to protest today after reports that the university’s police department signed a cooperation agreement with ICE, according to NBC6 South Florida.

What they're saying:

GSU organizers say their goal is to protect the rights of immigrant students and push back against policies they view as discriminatory and harmful to campus communities.

In the meantime, a group of 17 international students from universities across the country has filed a federal lawsuit in Georgia claiming ICE unlawfully terminated the SEVIS records of the students.

RELATED: 17 international students in Georgia accuse ICE of violating due process in visa revocation