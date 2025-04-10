Trump's orders sparks visa revocations, campus protests at Georgia colleges

The Brief The State Department has begun canceling visas for international students, including some at the University of Georgia, following a Trump executive order targeting participants in pro-Palestinian protests. Some affected students at other universities have been deported immediately, even if they were close to graduation, sparking alarm and confusion on campuses. Students at Kennesaw State and Georgia Tech have staged protests against the elimination of DEI programs and federal cuts to education and research funding.



College students across Georgia are increasingly feeling the effects of President Donald Trump’s new executive actions, with international students facing deportation and others protesting policy changes that impact education and campus diversity.

What we know:

The U.S. State Department has begun revoking student visas for hundreds of international students nationwide. According to a report by The Red & Black, a student-led publication at the University of Georgia, the school is among those affected. UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor confirmed that a small number of international students have been impacted, and the school is working to learn more.

In some cases at other institutions, students have been forced to leave the United States immediately — including individuals who were just weeks away from graduation.

The visa revocations are linked to an executive order signed by President Trump just days into his second term. The order mandates the deportation of non-U.S. citizens enrolled in American colleges if they are found to have participated in pro-Palestinian protests. The administration has framed the policy as part of a broader effort to combat antisemitism on college campuses.

RELATED: Trump vows to stop federal funding for any school that allows 'illegal' protests

What they're saying:

The move has drawn sharp criticism from student groups and civil rights advocates, who argue that the policy infringes on free speech rights and disproportionately targets international students.

Meanwhile, backlash is also growing over Trump administration demands that universities eliminate all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs and initiatives. On Wednesday, students at Kennesaw State University staged a protest on campus, voicing opposition to the administration's directive.

A similar demonstration took place at Georgia Tech on Tuesday, where students gathered to protest proposed funding cuts to education and research — part of the administration’s broader efforts to shrink federal spending on higher education.

The wave of student activism signals what may be a growing resistance on college campuses in Georgia and across the country, as the Trump administration’s second-term policies begin to reshape the landscape of American higher education.

RELATED: Georgia Tech facing backlash over policy banning DEI programs