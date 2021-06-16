GSP: Driver, passenger arrested following multi-county chase

Georgia State Patrol said troopers disabled a stolen truck on Georgia Highway 2 near the Fannin and Gilmer county line following a police pursuit.

Troopers said at 4:47 p.m. on Friday, Georgia State Patrol troopers saw a red Ford F-150 on the highway that matched the description of a car a Fannin County Sheriff's Office was searching for. The driver had active warrants for driving with a suspended license.

Troopers said they attempted to stop the truck for a window tint violation. The driver didn't yield to police and sparked a pursuit on the highway.

Georgia State Patrol said the pursuit ended quickly when the patrol car disabled the truck using a PIT maneuver.

Both the driver and passenger of the truck were arrested. Law enforcement learned the car was stolen and found "numerous drugs" in the truck.

Both the driver and passenger, still unidentified by police, sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

FOX 5 Atlanta has obtained video of Fannin County deputies detaining the suspects.

The red pickup truck with a smashed windshield was disabled on the side of the highway near a guard rail.

Law enforcement appeared to use batons near the truck.

Minutes later, law enforcement appears to escort a handcuffed person in bare feet wearing a t-shirt and shorts. That person is seated in a Fannin County Sheriff's Office car.

Authorities then pat down and apprehend another person, this one wearing black pants and white sneakers.

Officials did not release potential charges the men may be facing.

