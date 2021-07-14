Group used job as food delivery drivers to seek out robbery targets, police say

article

Atlanta police made several arrests in connection to eight different armed robberies across the city since the start of the month.

Investigators determined the robberies were all committed by the same group of people.

Three suspects, two of them are juveniles, were arrested. A 15-year-old is still being sought by investigators.

Police said the crimes took place in Buckhead, Morningside, and Virginia Highland between July 8 and 12 including:

Rumson Road and Rumson Way on July 8

North Highland and Cleburne avenues on July 10

800 block of Virginia Circle on July 10

Arlington Avenue and Ogilvie Drive on July 11

Northside Drive and Blackland Road on July 11

"The suspects would complete a delivery order to the intended customer. After completing the delivery, the suspects proceeded to search the same area for individuals to target for robbery. After completing the robbery, the suspects would travel to another location and continue the same pattern," said Sgt. Rodney Jomes, Atlanta Police Department.

Police said the group’s crime spree began with two carjackings.

The group also reportedly used their job as food delivery drivers, to seek out other targets.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.