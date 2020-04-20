Griffin teen discharged after battling COVID-19, preparing to take on mounting medical bills

A Georgia teen is counting her blesses. She is home after a bout with COVID-19 landed her in the hospital.

"It feels good, not being at the hospital and stuff and staying in my own bed," Alexia Willis told FOX 5's Kerry Charles.

After days of battling a fever and a heavy cough, Willis started having trouble breathing. Her mother rushed her to the emergency room.

"I prayed a lot a whole lot," says Willis. "Also my support team they prayed with me as well, so I didn't feel like I was by myself."

On Monday, family, friends and neighbors drove by Willis' home. They blew their horns to show their support. She watched from the garage.

"I was happy," says Willis. "I felt loved and stuff like I had support.

Willis now uses and oxygen tank. Her mother says she will have to take antibiotics and undergo another COVID-19 test.

Meantime, medical bills are mounting. Willis, who works as a caretaker, does not have insurance. Her family started a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover her bills. If you're interested in supporting, CLICK HERE.

