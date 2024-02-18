Griffin Spalding High football coach arrested for murder of girlfriend in Maryland

article

A coach from the Griffin-Spalding County School System was reportedly arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend in the state of Maryland.

Officials arrested 43-year-old Carl Kearney, Jr. of Griffin, the current head coach of the Spalding High varsity football team, on Saturday in Prince George's County, Maryland.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., police say Kearney walked into the Division V Clinton police station and confessed to strangling his girlfriend during an argument inside a home in the 800 block of St. James Court.

Officers performed a welfare check and found 38-year-old Patrina Best of Accokeek, Maryland unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kearney was charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is being held in custody in Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Carl Kearney, Jr. (Credit: Spalding High School)

Kearney was born and raised in Griffin, having played for the high school team in the 90s before being hired as the head coach in 2020. Kearney also lists himself as a special education teacher online.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.