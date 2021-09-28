Griffin police officer dies from complications with COVID-19

article

A Griffin police officer is dead from complications of COVID-19, the police department announced on Tuesday.

Griffin police said Sgt. Todd Thomas died after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. The 52-year-old officer was planning his retirement in 2022.

Police said he began his career in 1999 with the Griffin Police Department.

"Please join us in extending our most heartfelt sympathies to Sgt. Todd Thomas' family," a statement from the police department said. "Our thoughts and prayers will be with the Thomas family today and in the days to come."

On Monday during a press conference touting the state's one-time bonuses to law enforcement, Peachtree City Police Department Chief and president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Janet Moon said the stipends were recognition of the sacrifices first responders make as frontline workers during the pandemic. Stipends provide a supplement for the cost of additional PPE or covid testing copays, she said.

Moon said of the 33 line-of-duty deaths this year, she said 28 were linked to COVID-19 complications.

"Unfortunately, we're going to lose more public safety officers before the year ends, along with more citizens," Moon said.

