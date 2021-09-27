Georgia governor announces $1,000 bonuses to state, local public safety employees

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a $1,000 pay supplement to state and local Georgia law enforcement officials.

Kemp said eligible employees included but were not limited to state, local or educational law enforcement, detectives, probation and parole officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, sheriffs and deputies, game wardens, 911 dispatchers, corrections officers and bailiffs.

Applications open on Oct. 1 and will remain open through the end of the year.

Kemp condemned activists advocating to "defund the police," saying it would be detrimental to the state's effort to combat a surge in violent crimes.

"I believe we can all agree work is needed to do that now more than ever," Kemp said

The supplement is paid for through federal COVID-19 relief funds, Kemp said. The pay supplement is part of a $25 million line item in a public safety proposal House Speaker David Ralston announced earlier this year.

"Georgia is a state that stands firmly behind those who answer the call to serve," Ralston said.

Law enforcement leaders expressed appreciation for the funding and said it would support public safety employees on the front lines during the pandemic.

"You chose to support us and we're eternally grateful for that," Peachtree City Police Department Chief Janet Moon.

Ralston tapped House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee to hold hearings this summer on the issue of crime in Atlanta.

State lawmakers heard testimony about crime trends in Atlanta. Public safety leaders offered better pay as a potential solution to hiring and retaining officers.

Leaders said it's been difficult recruiting police officers and other law enforcement personnel. Municipal police departments and law enforcement agencies are understaffed. The Georgia State Patrol has 745 troopers, the fewest in almost three decades, according to Department of Public Safety Commissioner Cnl. Chris Wright. The DPS's goal is to employ 1,000.

"The days of us paying law enforcement officers $40,000 to $50,000 a year to risk their lives and work the shifts they're asked to work … those days are gone," Cnl. Chris Wright said. "You can thank the ‘Defund the Police’ movement and the dehumanizing of law enforcement for that."

Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, said the timing of a budget surplus may make pay raises feasible.

