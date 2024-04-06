11-year-old dies in Griffin house fire

article

A Griffin family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl after her body was retrieved from a fire that burned down their home Saturday night.

Spalding County Fire Marshal Rocky White described the tragic incident to FOX 5 Atlanta, stating that he did not want to specify how the fire may have begun but confirmed there was no suspected foul play.

"We arrived on scene and there was a heavily involved structure, and there was a report of an individual still trapped inside," the fire marshal said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 136 Sidney Drive Griffin, Georgia on April 6, 2024.

"Our [firefighters] were able to retrieve [an] 11-year-old juvenile from the structure who unfortunately later succumbed to her injuries that she sustained by the fire," White said.

There was another child and two adults living in the house on Sidney Drive in Griffin, but officials said they were not sure if anyone else was inside the home with the child who died when the fire broke out.

One firefighter was injured and was taken to Wellstar for treatment. Other first responders who may be struggling with what they witnessed Saturday night have been encouraged to take advantage of offered counseling.

"Anytime there is a fire fatality, it’s especially difficult and we’re aware these days are going to occur when we sign our names on the line to become firefighters," White said. "But, it doesn’t get any easier."

The child's family has been connected with the Red Cross. White called the house was a total loss.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.