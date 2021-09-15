70-year-old man who just moved to Georgia missing in Gwinnett County

article

Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old Gwinnett County man who does not have a cell phone and may be confused about where he is.

Gregory Martine was last seen walking away from the waiting room at the Millian Eye Center located at 1995 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Gwinnett County police said.

Police said Martine just moved to Georgia from Florida and likely does not know his new home address. He has been diagnosed with dementia, police said.

Martine is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with dark hair, black eyes, and a black and gray beard. He also may have reading glasses with him.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

