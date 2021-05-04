Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:34 PM EDT until THU 10:38 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
9
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:04 AM EDT until THU 3:37 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:34 AM EDT until TUE 10:22 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:34 AM EDT until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia's Great Wolf Lodge looking for new employees at job fair

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
LaGrange
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

LAGRANGE, Ga. - If you're looking for a job, Georgia's Great Wolf Lodge has a great opportunity happening Tuesday. 

The water park and resort in LaGrange wants to hire about 100 people at an in-person job fair.

The resort plans to hire lifeguards, housekeeping, and food and beverage employees.

They're gearing up for what they hope will be a busy and fun summer.

SEE MORE: Lowe’s hiring 1,000 team members across metro Atlanta

"The pandemic has definitely had an impact on the hospitality industry, so we've been working real hard to get the right folks here," Great Wolf Lodge general manager Chris Lutz said. "We see the light at the end of the tunnel and we know more and more folks will be coming our way for a nice getaway."

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

You can schedule an appointment but some walk-up appointments will be available.

For more information, text "GreatWolfEvent" to 25000.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.