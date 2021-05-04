Georgia's Great Wolf Lodge looking for new employees at job fair

article

If you're looking for a job, Georgia's Great Wolf Lodge has a great opportunity happening Tuesday.

The water park and resort in LaGrange wants to hire about 100 people at an in-person job fair.

The resort plans to hire lifeguards, housekeeping, and food and beverage employees.

They're gearing up for what they hope will be a busy and fun summer.

"The pandemic has definitely had an impact on the hospitality industry, so we've been working real hard to get the right folks here," Great Wolf Lodge general manager Chris Lutz said. "We see the light at the end of the tunnel and we know more and more folks will be coming our way for a nice getaway."

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

You can schedule an appointment but some walk-up appointments will be available.

For more information, text "GreatWolfEvent" to 25000.

