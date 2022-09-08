Police searching for witnesses to 17-year-old's 'senseless' murder at Marietta graduation party

article

Investigators are searching for answers and witnesses to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old Marietta boy during a large graduation party at a Marietta gated community.

Marietta police said 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot and left for dead at a large gathering of teens at Walton Village, a gated community located on 1600 Roberta Drive on May 21. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to the scene after reports of shots being fired.

Neighbors estimated about 200 teens were gathered in the street at the time. Once on scene, officer-worn body camera footage shows an officer rushing into the gated community with service rifle. The video also shows police discovering Green in the street.

Medics rushed Green to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

Investigators have tied the gathering to a previous party that evening at an Airbnb outside city limits. They think social media led the children to the apartment complex, where the party continued until the deadly shooting.

Thursday, officials with the Marietta Police Department shared new video showing a number of young adults leaving the area around the time of the shooting. Based on the location of the security camera, investigators believe the people seen witnesses at least part of the incident.

"Despite knowing multiple people witnessed the shooting, we have been unable to get anyone to come forward and help identify the shooter," a spokesperson for the Marietta Police Department said in a statement.

Property management and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta have partnered offer a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Investigators said anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.