$10K reward for tips leading to shooter who killed Marietta teen at ‘chaotic’ graduation party

article

The reward for information leading to the shooter of a 17-year-old boy during a large graduation party in Marietta has increased to $10,000.

Marietta police said 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot and left for dead at a large gathering of teens at Walton Village, a gated community located on 1600 Roberta Drive on May 21. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to the scene after reports of shots being fired.

Neighbors estimated about 200 teens were gathered in the street at the time. Once on scene, officer-worn body camera footage shows an officer rushing into the gated community with service rifle. The video also shows police discovering Green in the street.

Medics rushed Green to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

Meanwhile, the teens were rushing out.

Police said those teens are investigators’ best bet at figuring out who killed the rising high school junior.

Investigators have tied the gathering to a previous party that evening at an Airbnb outside city limits. They think social media led the children to the apartment complex, where the party continued until the deadly shooting.

The property manager at Walton Village joined Marietta police and Crime Stoppers Atlanta in raising the total reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Investigators said anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.