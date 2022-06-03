Marietta teen shot and killed in ‘chaotic’ graduation party, suspect at large

Marietta police said 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot and left for dead at a large gathering of teens at an apartment complex. Two weeks later, his killer is still on the loose and police are asking for the public’s help.

Investigators said the large group of teens gathered at Walton Village, a gated community located on 1600 Roberta Drive.

"It was a big party, a party that I believe just got out of control," said one neighbor, who didn’t want to be named. "The party came from one subdivision and came over here."

Marietta cops said that the first party was at an Airbnb outside city limits on the night of May 21. They think social media led the kids to Walton Village, where the party continued until someone pulled out a gun.

"[The teens] were trying to get into the gate," the neighbor recalled. "Then a big commotion, big fighting, and then we heard the gunshots.

The neighbor estimated about 200 kids were gathered in the street when someone began shooting.

Once on scene, officer-worn body camera footage shows Marietta police rushing into the gated community with a service rifle.

The video shows a Marietta officer discovering Green in the street.

"He got hit right through his left chest," one person is heard yelling in the video. "Left chest!"

Medics rushed Green to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

As officers were rushing in to help Green, the teens were rushing out.

"It was a very chaotic scene," said Officer Chuck Philamy. "You had kids coming out of every different exit and entrance as well as just over fences,"

Philamy said two weeks later, those teens are investigators’ best bet at figuring out who killed the rising high school junior.

"We are positive that someone out there has seen this and can be that very witness that we need, so the family can get some closure and some justice," he said.

The property manager at Walton Village declined to comment on the teen’s murder and told FOX 5 to leave the property.

Marietta police say there is a $4,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Green’s killer.

"There are a lot of questions," Philamy said. "The one known is that several people were around while this incident occurred."

