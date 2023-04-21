Woman recalls terrifying encounter with man who held her at knife point

A woman says she was ambushed inside Grant Park near Zoo Atlanta last weekend by a man with a long hunting knife.

"I was nervous, scared that I might be the wrong person, wrong place at the wrong time for something senseless like this," said the woman, who did not want her name used for this story.

The woman says she is scared because the man who held her at knife point is still on the run.

"I turned back towards the parking lot in which a man walked directly towards me and I observed he had a six- to eight-inch hunting knife in his right hand," she said.

(FOX 5)

The woman says the attack happened near the parking lot of Zoo Atlanta in Grant Park around 4 p.m. last Sunday.

"I said to him out loud ‘What are you doing?’" she recalled. "Someone else happened to walk by, and he turned his head towards that person briefly and I just ran away as fast as possible."

The encounter was brief, but the memory is proving to be long-lasting.

"I’m also really concerned about him and him getting some help," she said.

(FOX 5)

As she feared for her life, there’s compassion for the man responsible

"I don’t want to disparage the park. I don’t want to disparage the zoo. I just want this guy to get help," she said.

Atlanta Police say they are investigating the incident.