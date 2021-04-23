Grant Park brewery prepares for busy summer on the patio

It’s been nearly a year since we checked in on Grant Park’s Eventide Brewing, which spent the early part of the pandemic filling to-go orders before welcoming back customers to its spacious and dog-friendly outdoor patio.

"Having this has been huge," co-founder Geoffrey Williams told us then (you can watch that interview here), gesturing to the outdoor green space and tables. "You hit a table right here, you stay within your group, we run table service to you. All the servers are wearing masks, we’re all sanitizing as often as possible."

Those increased safety measures remain in place, and brewery staffers say the outdoor space remains extremely popular — especially with the addition of some special events like food truck visits and trivia nights.

Saturday, homemade dumpling company Kat’s Dumps will set up at Eventide Brewing, serving up its popular dumplings from noon until 10 p.m. or until they sell out. And what do you drink to complement the dumplings? How about 1911, the White IPA just released by the brewery last week, which staffers say was created in honor of International Women’s Day. Of course, that’s just one of many beers brewed by Eventide, including the Grant Part Sour (a Berliner Weisse), Dammerung (a Pilsner), and The A (an IPA).

Eventide Brewing is located at 1015 Grant Street SE in Atlanta; for more information, click over to the brewery’s website here. And for a look around the tasting room and patio, click the video player in this article!

