Grandmother dies helping grandson escape house fire in Paulding County

A family believes a Paulding County grandmother sacrificed her life so her grandchild could survive.

Jean Skoglund, served in the military including tours of duty overseas, but her family believes it was her last act of heroism that may be her most important.

The 70-year-old grandmother is believed to have helped her 18-year-old grandson escape a fire at their Paulding County home on Friday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Halenhaven Drive home around 9:30 a.m., finding heavy smoke and flames.

Jean Skoglund is believed to have helped her 18-year-old grandson escape before succumbing to a house fire in Paulding County on Feb. 25, 2022. (FOX 5)

Skoglund and her grandson were the only ones inside at the time. The teen tried to go back in to get his grandmother who was trapped on the second floor but the flames and the heavy smoke were too strong. Firefighters eventually found the elderly woman in the hallway on the second floor, pulled her out, but she later died at the hospital.

Perez said her mother was amazing, having served in the Air Force and in the Army and serving two tours overseas.

Preliminary investigation indicates this may have started because of a kitchen fire. The family was renting the home and did not have renters insurance. They have set up a GoFundMe page for those who would like to help.

