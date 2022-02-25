Woman dies after fire at Paulding County home

article

A woman died following a house fire in Paulding County Friday.

A 911 caller said someone was trapped inside a home located at 76 Halehaven Drive. A Paulding County deputy saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home when they arrived at the scene.

The 911 caller was later identified as an 18-year-old who escaped the fire. The teen told authorities his grandmother was trapped inside on the second floor.

Paulding County Fire & Rescue entered the home through a window on the second floor.

Once inside, crews found an unconscious victim in the hallway. The injured individual was taken outside and given CPR. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Officials believe the fire started on a kitchen stove. However, the official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

