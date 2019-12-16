Grammy-winner Q Parker donates to Toys for Tots

He's one-fourth of the Grammy-winning R&B vocal group 112, known for hits including "Peaches & Cream," "It's Over Now," and the blockbuster #1 single "I'll Be Missing You." But Q Parker is also an active member of the Atlanta community -- and this morning, he stopped by the Publix Super Market at Town Brookhaven to help support the Toys for Tots campaign and fill us in on a special event he's hosting Monday evening.

The Q Parker Legacy Foundation, City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Constituent Services, and Southern Exchange Ballrooms will present the 7th Annual Caroling with Q Parker and Friends Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The event is taking place at Southern Exchange Ballrooms (200 Peachtree Street in Atlanta), and is focused on entertaining seniors during the holiday season. Who exactly are the "friends" joining Mr. Parker? You'll have to show up to find out...but in previous years, they've included fellow R&B stars Montell Jordan and Kelly Price.

Click the video player to watch our interview with Q Parker, and to learn more about his efforts to build a stronger community.