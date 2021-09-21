Grammy-nominated artist Gunna launches free pop-up shop at former middle school

Students at a Fulton County middle school don't have to wish they had a store for necessities and snacks they might need throughout the day, thanks to one famous former student.

Multi-platform Grammy-nominated artist and metro Atlanta native, Gunna, recently launched "Goodr Grocery Store and Drip Closet," which hosted a giveaway at McNair Middle School in College Park.

The store has food — fresh produce, frozen meals and veggie options — toiletries, shoes and clothes. The best part for kids: all those items were available for free.

"I'm going to keep continuing to give back to the world, not just our side of the world," Gunna said in a video on Goodr's Instagram.

Goodr is an Atlanta-based non-profit that focuses on eliminating food waste by diverting it from businesses and distributing food to people in need.

Gunna visited McNair Middle School to announce the grand opening on Sept. 16.

He also surprised students with shoes from Foot Locker.

