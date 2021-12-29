Grady Hospital updates visitation policy amid COVID omicron surge

Grady Health System updated its visitation for patients, which will go into effect on Dec. 29. The rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant triggered the health system's response on Wednesday.

All patients are now limited to one visitor per day. In-patient visiting hours are from noon until 8 p.m.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19, or suspected to have COVID-19, cannot have visitors except in end-of-life situations.

The health system said nursing leaders will determine the number of visitors in end-of-life scenarios, and visitation can happen at any time.

Visitors must wear a face covering at all times and are not permitted in hallways on the patient floors without directions from the patient care team.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients may have two visitors, who must be the same throughout the newborn's stay, with one visitor at a time at the bedside. There are exceptions for the firs 24 of admission and for breastfeeding.

