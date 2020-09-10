Governor, public health commissioner urge all Georgians to get COVID test

Georgia's governor and the commissioner of the Department of Public Health are urging residents to get a COVID-19 test following a busy Labor Day weekend.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey are asking all Georgians, especially those who may have participated in large gatherings over the Labor Day holiday weekend - to schedule a COVID-19 test at one of the Georgia Department of Public Health's more than 180 testing locations.

"Last week, we traveled the state asking Georgians to follow public health guidance and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 over the Labor Day Weekend," said Kemp. "To prevent increased community spread following the holiday weekend, we are asking all Georgians who participated in gatherings, were not able to socially distance, or who may have been exposed to the virus to schedule a COVID-19 test. To stop the spread of COVID-19, Georgians must be part of the solution and not the problem, as we have said from the beginning. By scheduling a test and continuing to do Four Things for Fall, we can keep Georgia on the right track in the fight with COVID-19 and continue protecting lives and livelihoods."

As of September 9, there were more than 26,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in Georgia since tracking began.

According to the GDPH, from September 1-8, the seven-day average of new cases reported decreased 11.7%. Additionaly, The positivity ratesfor PCR testing decreased from 10.1% on August 24 to 8.9% on August 31 to 8.2% on September 8.



The highest percentage of case numbers continues to come from the high population counties in metro Atlanta, but the GDPH says these counties continue to experience decreases in case numbers.

"Testing is a key component in our fight to stop COVID-19," said DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. "Governor Kemp and I are asking all Georgians who may be at risk of exposure to the virus after Labor Day to schedule a test at one of our testing sites throughout the state. I would also recommend that all Georgians go ahead and schedule a flu shot. These two steps can mitigate community spread and keep Georgians healthy as we continue on a positive trajectory with the virus."

To schedule a COVID-19 test, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health's website or go to DoINeedACOVID19Test.com.

