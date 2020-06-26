Gov. Kemp signs Georgia hate crime bill into law
Gov. Brian Kemp's signed House Bill 426 into law Friday afternoon at the Georgia State capitol.
Earlier in the week, state lawmakers had approved hate crimes legislation after lawmakers struck a deal to remove language protecting police and first responders.
The Senate approved the legislation by a vote of 47-6 and less than an hour later, the House passed the measure 127-38.
The bill allows for increased penalties if an offender is convicted of a felony or one of five misdemeanors and it is proven beyond a reasonable doubt that they chose their victim based on his or her race, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, religion or physical or mental disability.
The Senate also added a requirement that law enforcement report suspected hate crimes to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation so the GBI can track where these crimes occur.