Gov. Kemp: 100 percent of nursing home residents tested for COVID-19

Gov. Brian Kemp says the state has once again ramped up its testing efforts at long-term care facilities, announcing Tuesday all nursing home residents at facilities with 25 beds or more have been tested for COVID-19.

At all long-term care facilities with 25 beds or more, more than 77 percent of residents and 57 percent of staff have been tested. The governor says this is a 12 percent improvement from last week and testing is up 9 percent in the last week.

"From the start of our fight with COVID-19, we have remained vigilant in protecting Georgia's most vulnerable populations, including those in our long-term care facilities," Governor Kemp was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5. "This milestone marks an important victory in that mission, but rest assured, we will not take our foot off the gas. In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to ensure that vulnerable Georgians have the care and resources that they need as we work to limit exposure and spread. I commend the hard work of all of the public health officials and National Guard troops who helped our state reach this important goal."

The state said as of June 15, about 3,518 of the 6,402 residents that tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.