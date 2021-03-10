Gov. Brian Kemp expands vaccine eligibility to Georgians 55 and older and 'high-risk' individuals

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding to Georgians over 55 years old and Georgians with serious health conditions defined by the CDC on March 15.

"Adding these high-risk Georgians mean vaccinations will be available to categories that have accounted for 92% of deaths due to COVID-19 in Georgia," Kemp said.

On Monday, vaccine eligibility expanded to include teachers on March 8.

The state released a list of high-risk medical conditions that qualify any Georgian 16 years old or older, according to Kathleen Toomey, Director of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The conditions include:

Asthma

Cancer

Cerebrovascular Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic Fibrosis

Diabetes

Hypertension

Heart conditions

Immunocompromised state

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions (Dementia, Parkinson's, ALS)

Overweight and obesity (BMI greater than 25 kg)

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Disease

Thalassemia

The governor's office reported more than 2.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Georgia.

The 7-day average of cases is at 1,298 cases, the lowest since October.

Kemp said he will soon receive his own dose of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Kemp mentioned his desire to move quickly in rolling out vaccines in Georgia. He said criteria could change "quickly" and open the vaccine to a large group of Georgians inside a month.

Kemp criticized the $1.9 trillion federal aid package which passed the U.S. House of Representatives during Kemp's address.

"This bill is a wishlist for California and New York and, quite frankly, it's a slap in the face to Georgians," Kemp said.

_____

