Gov. Brian Kemp expands vaccine eligibility to Georgians 55 and older and 'high-risk' individuals
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding to Georgians over 55 years old and Georgians with serious health conditions defined by the CDC on March 15.
"Adding these high-risk Georgians mean vaccinations will be available to categories that have accounted for 92% of deaths due to COVID-19 in Georgia," Kemp said.
On Monday, vaccine eligibility expanded to include teachers on March 8.
The state released a list of high-risk medical conditions that qualify any Georgian 16 years old or older, according to Kathleen Toomey, Director of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The conditions include:
- Asthma
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular Disease
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Heart conditions
- Immunocompromised state
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions (Dementia, Parkinson's, ALS)
- Overweight and obesity (BMI greater than 25 kg)
- Pulmonary Fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemia
The governor's office reported more than 2.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Georgia.
The 7-day average of cases is at 1,298 cases, the lowest since October.
Kemp said he will soon receive his own dose of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Kemp mentioned his desire to move quickly in rolling out vaccines in Georgia. He said criteria could change "quickly" and open the vaccine to a large group of Georgians inside a month.
Kemp criticized the $1.9 trillion federal aid package which passed the U.S. House of Representatives during Kemp's address.
"This bill is a wishlist for California and New York and, quite frankly, it's a slap in the face to Georgians," Kemp said.
