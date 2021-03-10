Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Brian Kemp expands vaccine eligibility to Georgians 55 and older and 'high-risk' individuals

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia COVID-19 vaccination update

Gov. Brian Kemp and health officials give an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Georgia.

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding to Georgians over 55 years old and Georgians with serious health conditions defined by the CDC on March 15.

"Adding these high-risk Georgians mean vaccinations will be available to categories that have accounted for 92% of deaths due to COVID-19 in Georgia," Kemp said.

On Monday, vaccine eligibility expanded to include teachers on March 8.

The state released a list of high-risk medical conditions that qualify any Georgian 16 years old or older, according to Kathleen Toomey, Director of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The conditions include:

  • Asthma
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular Disease
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Diabetes
  • Hypertension
  • Heart conditions
  • Immunocompromised state
  • Liver disease 
  • Neurologic conditions (Dementia, Parkinson's, ALS)
  • Overweight and obesity (BMI greater than 25 kg)
  • Pulmonary Fibrosis
  • Sickle Cell Disease
  • Thalassemia 

The governor's office reported more than 2.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Georgia. 

The 7-day average of cases is at 1,298 cases, the lowest since October.

Kemp said he will soon receive his own dose of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Kemp mentioned his desire to move quickly in rolling out vaccines in Georgia. He said criteria could change "quickly" and open the vaccine to a large group of Georgians inside a month. 

Kemp criticized the $1.9 trillion federal aid package which passed the U.S. House of Representatives during Kemp's address. 

"This bill is a wishlist for California and New York and, quite frankly, it's a slap in the face to Georgians," Kemp said. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.