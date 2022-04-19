Gordon County deputies fatally shoot man following high-speed chase on I-75, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is launching a probe after deputies in Gordon County shot and killed a 26-year-old man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Tuesday.

The GBI said Chris Honea, a Rossville resident, led authorities on a pursuit on Interstate 75 southbound before deputies disabled his car and shot him when he moved toward his waist.

No law enforcement were injured, the GBI said.

Investigators said Ringgold police tried to stop him for speeding, but he sped off into Gordon County.

The GBI said Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies performed a PIT maneuver to disable his car, causing it to fall down an embankment.

Deputies and other law enforcement tried to arrest Honea, who investigators said did not comply with officers' commands. Deputies said they shot him when he "made a movement toward his waist."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI is conducting an autopsy and will deliver its findings to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE