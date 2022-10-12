Google maps mistakenly showed I-285 East completely closed for construction

article

It's not your fault for getting lost amid construction on Interstate 285, it's Google.

You may have noticed something off about the popular GPS application's routes passing the I-285 project on the top-end perimeter, which began with lane closures last week.

Google Maps showed I-285 East is completely closed between Roswell and Ashford Dunwoody Roads. Three lanes, however, remain open and two are blocked while crews work on a bridge in the area.

Google Maps now shows only I-285 ramps closed. There may be lanes open, but Hammond Drive is a potential alternate route for trawlers moving east on the north-end perimeter during rush hours.

The work could take about eight months to finish, officials said.

Westbound lanes in that area are expected to close in about a week.

