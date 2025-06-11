Reward offered after man shot to death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

article

Atlanta police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to find out who shot and killed a man at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex last week.

Authorities are hoping someone can help them identify who killed 29-year-old Tyrell Oliver.

What we know:

Officials say officers were called to an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW on the night of June 6 after reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man, later identified as Oliver, who was suffering a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed Oliver to a local hospital. He was not able to survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified as suspect in the case or released any information about what may have led up to the deadly shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you can help, submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).