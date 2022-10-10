I-285 lane closures start, 'traffic nightmare' to follow

The time has come. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) began lane closures on I-285 over the weekend.

"This one’s a big one. This one’s a doozy," Natalie Dale, a GDOT spokesperson told FOX 5. "Between Roswell Road and Ashford-Dunwoody, we’re going to have three moving lanes in each direction. That is 24-hours a day, seven days a week for the next eight months."

As previously reported, GDOT has been planning to close up to two lanes in each direction from Roswell Road to Ashford-Dunwoody for at least eight months. The closure is supposed to give crews enough time to work on repairing surrounding bridges at Glenridge, Peachtree-Dunwoody and Georgia-400.

"Going around this may add 20 minutes to your commute. But if you roll the dice and go through it, your talking delays that could reverberate throughout your day. In some cases, you can add an hour onto your commute," Dale said.

Westbound lanes are expected to close beginning the weekend of Oct. 22-23.