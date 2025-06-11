Attorneys: New test results over 'forever chemicals' in North Georgia water systems 'alarming'

article

The Brief Activist Erin Brockovich is heading to two town halls in Chatsworth and Calhoun this week to discuss the possible dangers of "forever chemicals." Studies of lab animals have found potential links between PFAS chemicals and some cancers, including kidney and testicular, plus issues such as high blood pressure and low birth weight. Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency said that it plans to weaken limits on some "forever chemicals" in drinking water put in place during the Biden administration.



The activist whose fight against a power company played out on the big screen is lending her star power in a battle over possible chemical contamination in Georgia.

Erin Brockovich is heading to two town halls in Chatsworth and Calhoun this week to discuss the possible dangers of "forever chemicals."

The backstory:

The synthetic compounds known collectively as polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS, have contaminated drinking water to varying extents in many large cities and small towns as well as private wells and public systems.

Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency reported that more than 1 million Georgians may have been exposed to the chemicals.

The compounds are widespread, don’t degrade in the environment and have been around for decades. They’ve been used in nonstick pans, food packaging and firefighting foam. Their use is now mostly phased out in the U.S., but some remain.

Studies of lab animals have found potential links between PFAS chemicals and some cancers, including kidney and testicular, plus issues such as high blood pressure and low birth weight.

In 2024, the Southern Environmental Law Center filed a lawsuit in federal district court against the city of Calhoun and another defendant on behalf of the Coosa River Basin Initiative (CRBI) over reported PFAS pollution. That lawsuit has since been settled, with the city agreeing to overhaul its wastewater "pretreatment program" to make sure it regulates PFAS and to investigate its residential drinking water wells.

By the numbers:

According to a map from USA Today using data from the EPA and SimpleLab, a water testing company, Georgia's highest numbers were found in the Augusta area at 1175% over the EPA's minimum reporting levels, Calhoun at around 625%, and Morrow at 112.5%.

Big picture view:

Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency said that it plans to weaken limits on some "forever chemicals" in drinking water put in place during the Biden administration.

Limits on three types of PFAS, including what are known as GenX substances found in North Carolina, will be scrapped and reconsidered by the agency, as will a limit on a mixture of several types of PFAS.

The Biden administration’s rule also set standards for the two common types of PFAS, referred to as PFOA and PFOS, at 4 parts per trillion, effectively the lowest level at which they can be reliably detected. The EPA will keep those standards, but give utilities two extra years — until 2031 — to comply.

What they're saying:

The PFAS Georgia team, Brockovitch and water expert Bob Bowcock say they will announce new findings from water, soil, and dust tests in Chatsworth and Calhoun. Georgia on Thursday and Friday.

In a press release announcing the town halls, the group described the results of their testing as "alarming."

They will also announce updates on pending lawsuits connected to PFAS contamination.

The meetings will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Cloer Bar on 3rd Avenue in Chatsworth and Friday at 6 p.m. at The Spot 365, on South Industrial Boulevard in Calhoun.