Google delays reopening plan to 2022

Workers at Google won't have to return to the office until next year.

The company pushed back its reopening plan to January.

Employees can voluntarily come back to work now, but only if they're vaccinated.

Workers were originally supposed to return to the office in October.

Other big tech companies like Apple and Facebook also delayed in-person work until next year.

