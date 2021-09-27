Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 27, 2021

Have you seen the massive new Newnan pickleball facility:

What is pickleball and why is it so popular?

A lot of you reading this can already answer those questions. But, if you can’t, Good Day Atlanta did a little investigating to find out!

We spent the morning at the huge new pickleball facility in Newnan, dubbed The HOP (otherwise known as The House of Pickleball), which officially opened to the public in the last month. The HOP is located at 4 Joseph-Hannah Blvd, right next to the Newnan Public Safety Complex, and includes more than a dozen pickleball courts; the facility is now the home to the Newnan Pickleball Association, which hosts open play, clinics, social events, and tournaments there.

And what is pickleball, exactly? According to the USA Pickleball Association (the national governing body for the sport), it’s an indoor/outdoor sport combining elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It can be played as singles or doubles, and takes place on a badminton-sized court using a paddle and plastic ball. USA Pickleball says the sport was invented by three fathers back in 1965 and has grown into a competitive and recreational activity played around the world.

So, ready to play? Click here for more information on Newnan Pickleball Association — and click the video player for a peek at our morning learning the game at The HOP!



Dr. Neil Winawer talks about the approval of the Pfizer vaccine booster shot: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved authorization for a third Pfizer vaccine. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer lets us know who is eligible for the shot. For more information on Dr. Winawer's live COVID-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

Actress and singer-songwriter Alicia Whitt talks new music:

Everyone knows Alicia Witt as a talented actress as they have seen her everywhere. She has been working since the age of 7 when she was discovered and cast in "Dune" with Sting. It was also at that time that music teachers began to take notice of her and call her a musical prodigy.

Whitt just released two singles off her upcoming album, "The Conduit," and her second single, "Chasing Shadows," was the second most added at adult contemporary radio. "The Conduit" is out right now on all music platforms. Alicia also has her book "Small Changes," hitting shelves on October 5. Click here for more information.

Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Beckett is a handsome white-tabby mix blessed with an affectionate personality that enjoys people and never met a stranger. He can also endlessly self-entertain - he loves his toys and can never get enough! If you'd like to set up a meeting with Beckett call 770-428-LOST (5678).

