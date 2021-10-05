Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 5, 2021

Eatonton museum hosts pair of paranormal investigations: It’s a museum that celebrates the written word, and since we’re in the spookiest season of the year, it makes sense that the Georgia Writers Museum is focusing on the scariest kind of written words right now: ghost stories!

Fall Pasta Dish from Chef Drew Belline at St. Cecilia: For today's recipe see below or for more information on St. Cecilia click here.

Roast Chestnut and Chanterelle Pasta

2 each 4oz. servings of your favorite noodle (Mine is the hand cut tagliolini from St. Cecilia and No.246)

3oz chopped roasted chestnuts

3oz wild foraged chanterelles or your favorite mushrooms (My back up go-to is just store bought crimini mushrooms. I just happened to have a late flush of chanterelles in our oak forest)

1 large clove garlic, sliced

1 oz butter

1 bottle EVOO (The good stuff!)

A hunk of parmesan for grating

Salt & Pepper (Fresh cracked from a pepper mill)

Flat leaf parsley to toss in at the end

First prep the chestnuts ahead of time. For me, I like to roast them. Make sure to score the nuts with a deep X across the shell. If they are not scored, they will explode in the oven as the meat will expand during the roasting process. Once scored, I like to soak them in water for at least 2 hours to add some moisture and to help the shell soften. Drain the nuts and toss onto a sheet pan and into a 350 degree oven for 20 min. At the 20 minute mark increase the heat to 450 degrees and roast for an additional 10-15 minutes. Wrap in a moist towel and allow to rest for 10-15 minutes. While still warm peel the nuts from the shell and set to the side until ready to use.

Bring to boil a 4 quart pot of water and add some kosher salt. It should be salty like the sea. Once the water comes up to a rolling boil, heat a saute pan over medium high heat and add a tablespoon of EVOO along with the Chanterelles. (This is when you should drop the pasta into the boiling water. Remember the timing of this part is all relevant to the type of pasta you are using.) Cook for about 2 minutes and add the garlic, chestnuts, a few healthy twists of black pepper and a generous pinch of salt, and toast until the garlic begins to just brown around the edges. Once it begins to brown, immediately stop the process by adding a ladle of the pasta water along with the butter. By now the pasta should be ready to add to the pan sauce. Toss and glaze the noodle in the sauce. Add a healthy amount of freshly grated parmesan cheese and toss in the parsley. Adjust the seasoning and serve immediately! If you have some fresh truffles to shave over the top, now would be the time!

J. Alexander Martin (FUBU Co-Founder)and Charles Oakley: Chopping It Up With Oakley-- starring basketball legend Charles Oakley beginning October 7 at 8 pm. The show will feature Charles Oakley in the kitchen cooking for his celebrity friends over great topics. Oakley is very passionate about cooking with his unique style, not your traditional cook! Oakley can make any meal in 15 minutes and without any measurements, he will blow your mind with great dishes and even better conversations! Everything from entertainment, sports and politics.

Ms. Basketball from the "V103 Big Tigger Morning Show" joins us with the latest entertainment news: For more information follow her on Instagram @msbasketball1 .

Advertisement

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information click here.