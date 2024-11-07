Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 7, 2024

November 7, 2024
Temple Tigers named Team of the Week

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team of the Week Temple High School: The Temple Tigers have been on a roll, and they are this week's Team of the Week.

Building resilience in kids through sports

Strong4Life licensed therapist Jody Baumstein discusses how to help kids and teens build resilience through sports and activities: At this point in the school year, fall sports and after-school activities are in full swing for many kids. There are many benefits that come from extracurriculars. From joining a scout troop to competing in team sports, kids can experience improved health and well-being, learn to tolerate failure and disappointment, learn social skills and teamwork, and build critical thinking and team-building skills. 

Taffer's Tarvern visits the Good Day kitchen

Orlando Rebollar and Anna Greenwood of Taffer's Tavern: Rebollar and Greenwood demoed the Tavern Burger.  Taffer’s Tavern is the product of Jon Taffer, hospitality expert, entrepreneur, best-selling author, star, and executive producer of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue." The restaurant is located on Main Street in Alpharetta, and inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information click here.

Man walks barefoot across US for good cause

"The Barefoot Dutchman" completed his Guiness World Record-breaking barefoot walk from Los Angeles to New York City: After 177 days and roughly 3,000 miles, Anton Nootenboom concluded his journey in Times Square. This remarkable feat was aimed at raising awareness and funds for men's mental health.

Hot wedding dress trends for fall

Hanan Bridal shares trending wedding styles for fall: Weddings in the fall bring forth a warm feeling and beautiful colors. Hanan Bridal has an array of stunning designs to cater to every bride's unique style and vision. For more information click here.

Film explores history of Army chaplains

"Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey":  "Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey" marks the first-ever co-production between Hollywood and the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. It is notable for having Pope Francis grant the filmmakers a rare preview at The Vatican followed by sneak previews at the Army’s iconic Fort Knox, the Newport Beach Film Festival, and the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The film hits theaters this Friday. 