Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 3, 2020

Atlanta Falcons Food Truck feeds voters at the polls: Election day has finally arrived, and all hands are on deck! The Atlanta Falcons has put their food truck to good use by sending it one of the busiest polling locations in the Atlanta area. They'll be at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center on MLK Boulevard as the team hands out food and water to people in line. Voting in Georgia is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As a reminder if you are in line before 7p.m. you will still be allowed to cast your ballot.

Political Analyst Matt Towery talks Election Day 2020: It's election day across the U.S. and some people are calling it the most consequential election of a Lifetime. Political analyst Matt Towery gives his thought on this year's race.

Jacques Chavelle of Nickelodeon's new comedy series "Side Hustle": Jacques Chevelle will star as Jaget in the upcoming Nickelodeon comedy series "Side Hustle." The show follows two inseparable teenage girls who must find a way to make money after an incident that led to the destruction of a boat which belongs to their neighbor Munchy’s dad. As Munchy’s protective older brother, Jaget inserts himself to remedy the situation. The kids decide to create an app that helps match people with odd jobs and Jaget is in charge of making sure the business runs smoothly. Chevelle stars alongside Annie LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels, and Mitchell Berg. The show is set to premiere Saturday, November 7. Click here to watch the trailer.

Fox News' Ray Bogan gives Live Election Day 2020 preview from Washington, D.C.: The wait is over, well almost! Election day is here, but it still may take all night or even into the next day to find out who wins the vote for President. Fox News' Ray Bogan dishes on the latest.

Christina Ms. Basketball Granville gives 10 tips to know when voting: Some people may be voting for the first time, or may need a refresher on the do's and don'ts of voting. Christina has you covered. She gives tips on everything voting, from what to bring to the polls, and if you should take a selfie while voting. To keep up with Christina follow her on Instagram @Msbasketball1. Check out the voting tips below.

10 Things To Know If You're Voting For The First Time (Or Just A Little Out Of Practice) Election Day Edition!

1. What Should I Expect At The Polling Station?

Advertisement

If you're curious to know what it is like to be at a polling station, just search for "voting machines" along with your state's name on Google. It may look intimidating when you first walk in... However, this is a very easy and quick process!! If you don't have the time or have questions, you can simply ask a poll worker who should help you navigate the station.

2. What If They Say I'm Not Registered — But I Am?

Say you go to the voting station and they tell you that you're not registered in their database but you know you are. Don't fret. This is where you ask for a provisional ballot and cast your vote. Later on, your state will contact you to inform you whether your ballot was authenticated or not. *Provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a given voter's eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can count.

3. Can I Take A Selfie In The Booth?

You may really want to photo-document your first voting experience, but this is where it's better to be safe than sorry. Learn about what your specific state says about taking selfies in the booth. It's likely that it's not allowed where you are.

4. What Exactly Should I Bring To The Voting Station?

Depending on the state you're in, you may have to bring some kind of photo ID to authenticate your identity. If you're thinking of bringing your phone, it's most possible that your state does not allow phones in the booth. Depending on where you are, a poll worker may just ask you not to bring your phone in with you. And once you're there, your polling station will most likely inform you on whether you need a pencil or pen at all.

5. Who's On My Ballot?

Some media outlets have detailed guides on what's happening in the American midterm elections. Getting yourself acquainted with the candidates that are running, the issues they support, the policies they want, isn't a bad idea at all.

6. How Do I Avoid Misinformation?

As it is with elections, misinformation on social media can be all over the place. The New York Times gave general advice that's worth keeping in mind: it's always good to check the source before believing the post you see. For instance, while some states allow online voting, you can never vote through a tweet or text message — as some people may have believed in 2016. Plus, if you get a call or text message where someone is offering to register you, do not give your personal information as it could lead to identity theft. It's worth being cautious about as there have been incidents of such voter scams in New York in October. Or in the case of possible student voter suppression, fake fliers in a Lewinson, Maine, college told students that they needed to pay for their driver's license to register to vote. Stay clear of these scams.

7. Should I Go Alone To Vote?

Pro-tip: Given that there can be long lines of people waiting to cast their ballot, it might get a little tiring to stand in line by yourself. If your friends and family members are also registered to vote, you should coordinate to go together to the voting station. But remember: there's no harm in going alone.

P.S. Don't hesitate to bring a snack (along with a friend) to make the wait a little less tiresome.

8. What If I'm Confronted By Campaigners Outside The Polling Station?

Nearly every state in America prohibits people from political campaigning within 100 feet of the voting station. If you are aggressively accosted by someone attempting to persuade or dissuade your voting choice, alert a polling official.

9. What Do I Do If I Need Disability Assistance?

The Americans With Disabilities Act, Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act of 1984, and several other federal provisions guarantee that Americans with intellectual or physical disabilities are given assistance so they may vote without hassle. If you need help and want to know whether your polling station provides basic assistance, check the ADA list for polling stations.

10. Do I Need To Vote For Everything On The Ballot?

You don't have to select a candidate for every office mentioned on the ballot just because there's a field for it. This is why it's worth reading up on the candidates before you support or oppose them.