Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: November 26, 2020

Lakeview Academy Lions High 5 Sports Team of the Week: Lakeview Academy has only being playing football for 14 years, but the Gainesville school made a big hire this season bringing on former Flowery Branch and Rabun County head coach to take over the program---and for the first time ever, the Lions are in the playoffs with a 5-3 overall record. Lakeview only has one winning season to its credit, but this season they have beaten the schools they were supposed to beat. The question in the first round of the playoffs---can they beat a team they shouldn’t beat? The Lions hit the road for a tough matchup with 7th ranked North Cobb Christian (7-2). In 23 seasons, Shaw has won 168 football games and takes his considerable sideline clout into the first round matchup with the Eagles Shaw has never won a state championship, but has won six region titles- five at Rabun County.

Mr. Manners explains virtual Thanksgiving etiquette for virtual Thanksgivings: With the CDC strongly urging against Thanksgiving travel, it appears that virtual gatherings may be the only solution for residents of Atlanta and elsewhere still seeking to celebrate with extended family and friends.

Diane Lane talks latest film Let Him Go: Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star as a retired sheriff and his wife who leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, after the loss of their son. Let Him Go is playing in select theaters across Georgia. Watch the trailer here.

USDA Thanksgiving Food Safety interview: As many households prepare dishes, like turkey, that they do not cook on a regular basis - including many Americans who will be staying home and cooking a Thanksgiving meal for their first time this year - the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reminding everyone of proper food handling practices this holiday season.

Advertisement

Turkey Talk: The safest ways to thaw a frozen turkey and advice on cooking temperatures and times for fresh and frozen turkeys.

Kitchen Safety: Tips for leftovers, how to correctly wash hands and surfaces, and unexpected places where foodborne illness causing germs can be found.

Online Tools and Food Safety Tips for Parents and Families: Where to go to get answers about food safety, including on Twitter @USDAFoodSafety or Facebook

Dexter Darden talks Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot: When California Gov. Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many high schools in low-income areas, he suggests relocating those students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High School. Darden plays Devante, a mysterious loner who comes to Bayside with a bad reputation, but secretely wants to reinvent himself at his new school. Saved By the Bell is available to stream on Peacock now. Watch the trailer here.

Chef Nic gives turkey carving tips: The Farmhouse at Serenbe's Excutive Chef Nicolas Bour demonstrate how to easily carve a turkey. For more information on The Farmhouse at Serenebe click here.

Chadwick Boyd gives leftover tips for your Thanksgiving meal: It’s the big question every year: What to do with leftovers after Thanksgiving Day? Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd is here with us to give some ideas of what to do tomorrow and through the weekend. Follow Chadwick on Instagram @ChadwickBoyd