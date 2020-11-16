Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: November 16, 2020

Local restaurant group offers Thanksgiving feasts-to-go: Not to panic anyone, but Thanksgiving is next week. Next week. But if 2020 has competed stolen your excitement over creating a traditional holiday feast, we’ve got some good news — Buckhead Life Restaurant Group wants to do it for you.

Turkey Pot Pie recipe:

3 cups Turkey

1.5 cups Veggies

½ cups Gravy

In 10” Round Pie Crust

Advertisement

Instruction:

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Combine veggies and gravy in a bowl. Place mixture on the bottom of the pie crust. Layer with turkey and cover with crust.

Bake for 30 minutes at 425F and enjoy!

Chef Pano’s Famous Leftover-Over Sandwich recipe:

2 Slices Bread

1Tbl Cranberry Sauce

1Tbl Squash Souffle

3 Slices Turkey Breast

2Tbl Stuffing

2 Tbl Cold Gravy

Griddle both slices of bread on one side. Spread the cranberry sauce on the griddled side of one toast and potato souffle on the other bread. Place the turkey slices on the potato souffle and the stuffing over the cranberry. Place the gravy over turkey breast, close the sandwich and press.

Tiffany "New York" Pollard talks I Love New York: Reunited: Reality TV queen Tiffany "New York" Pollard is returning to the small screen to look back on her wild journey finding love on the iconic reality hit "I Love New York." Hosted by Vivica A. Fox, the one-hour special of I Love New York: Reunited, features Pollard and some of her most memorable flings. They will revisit the show’s greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members’ lives have evolved through the years. As part of VH1's Throwback Thanksgiving marathon.

A Very Grinchy Christmas coming to Infinite Energy Center: The Grinch meets "The Nutcracker" in SBT's "A Very Grinchy Christmas". Inspired by Dr. Seuss' classic story, this new holiday favorite tells the story of the ultimate Christmas hater, The Grinch, who sets out to steal the presents of everyone in Whoville. Along the way, he orchestrates a battle between a Nutcracker, a Rat King, dolls, mice, toy soldiers and even cannons. But, with the help of Cindy Lou Who and the rest of Whoville, the ultimate grouch learns the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are on sale now and the show is Nov.21-22. Click here to purchase tickets.

The NBA Planning to Allow Fans in Arena this Upcoming Season: NBA teams are hoping they’ll be able to welcome fans to their arenas again next season. Commisioner Adam Silver wants at least some NBA teams to be able to have fans next season. Of course there are some teams who may not be able to have fans due to the rules set in their state. Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo may not allow the Knicks or the Nets to have fans at their arena, due to strict COVID-19 guidelines in the state. It's unclear whether the Atlanta Hawks are exploring the idea of having fans.

U.S. Men's soccer team faces Panama: After drawing with Wales the U.S. men's soccer team faces Panama today. These matches come after a long break from play. FOX Sports lead play-by-play announcer John Strong joins Alyse Eady to discuss today's match and what is ahead. For more information on the match click here.



