Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 7, 2024

Alice in Wonderland at Atlanta Botanical Garden:

The Atlanta Botanical Garden is always a magical place — but the magic will be especially apparent starting this weekend, as some of the most famous characters in children’s literature return for an extended stay.

"Alice’s Wonderland Returns" opens to the public this Saturday, May 11 and is set to run through September, filling the garden with larger-than-life living sculptures of famous characters from Lewis Carroll’s "Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland."

This isn’t the first time Alice, the Cheshire Cat, and others have visited Atlanta Botanical Garden; an exhibit called "Imaginary Worlds: Alice’s Wonderland" opened in 2019, and was revived again in 2020 by popular demand.

This time around, garden staffers say visitors can expect seven installations consisting of nearly 40 sculptures, including Alice at Howell Fountain, the massive White Rabbit looking over the Skyline Garden, and — new this year — Singing Flowers along the Flower Walk (and yes, we're told they actually sing!). The sculptures, by the way, are made through a process called mosaiculture, which features an exterior of live plants over a metal framework.

"Alice’s Wonderland Returns" is included with the price of admission to Atlanta Botanical Garden, which is $26.95 for adults on weekdays ($29.95 on weekends) and $23.95 for children ages 3 to 12 on weekdays ($26.95 on weekends). For more information on visiting, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Atlanta Botanical Garden, getting a first peek "through the looking glass" at this magical new exhibit!

