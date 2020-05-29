Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 29, 2020

Dunwoody Market Trail takes visitors around the world: View story here

Mask Manners with Thomas Farley: "Mr. Manners" discusses mask etiquette. From whether you should confront people if they don't have on a mask, and why you should continue to smile even though you think people can't recognize that you are. You can keep up with Thomas on social media @mistermanners

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story: Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) was the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother. Married to her handsome college boyfriend Dan (Christian Slater), Betty charms everyone she meets. After years of sacrifice and suffering, while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors. That is until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past. Betty’s attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan’s cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won’t stop poking … until it’s too late. Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story premieres on USA Network June 2, at 9 P.M.

Resources available for Georgians dealing with stress: The nation has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for nearly three months now. Many people have lost jobs, and some have lost loved ones. Dr. Terri Timberlake of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health, gives some tips on how you can deal with stress during this time, and what resources are available.

Pike Nurseries DIY Stacked Herb Container: Growing herbs is a simple way for beginner gardeners to start playing in the dirt! They don’t require a lot of space and you can plant a variety of herbs in the same pot to save space and produce an assortment of flavors for food or drink. Kara Ziegler with Pike Nurseries, here to show you a simple DIY to grow a space-saving container herb garden!